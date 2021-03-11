ALERT: City of Covington’s systems hacked.

Here is what we know so far and what to do if you have an emergency.

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO)– Almost three hours ago, the City of Covington put the alert on Facebook, warning the public that their city systems are down due to hackers.

The first thing you should know is if there’s an emergency immediately call 911. The operators will direct your call to the right person for help.

Currently, the City of Covington is locked out of all computer and phone systems. Including police, fire, public works, finance, and the hackers even cut off access to all emails.

While the systems are down, for non-emergency assistance you can text CPDLA, then space, and type your phone number. Send that message to 847411. This text will anonymously go to the Covington Police.

As of right now, the City of Covington is working to get its systems back up and running. When they are back online, we will update you via our WGNO Facebook and website.