ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A crash Monday morning in St. Clair County resulted in two people being taken to the hospital with injuries, including an on-duty Alabama Law Enforcement Agency trooper.

According to ALEA, the crash occurred when a Nissan Altima struck the trooper’s parked cruiser along I-59 near the 155-mile marker around 8:30 a.m.

Both the unnamed trooper and the driver of the Altima were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their condition has not been released at this time.

ALEA’s Traffic Homicide Investigations Unit is continuing to investigate the accident. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.