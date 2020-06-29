{Alarming new survey} Covid-19 cases may be 6-24 times higher than expected.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- In this morning’s medical minute, the total number of Covid-19 infections may be 6-24 times greater than what’s being reported, according to the CDC.

That was the result of a survey conducted by the CDC, which looked for coronavirus antibodies in blood samples from commercial labs.

The survey took samples from across the country between March and May. More studies are being done but, survey results could potentially indicate that more people are infected and unaware they have the virus.