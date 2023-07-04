ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Louisiana State Police investigators say an Alabama woman died when she was struck by a car while changing a tire on Interstate 10.

Troopers responded to the crash around 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, on Interstate 10 East near LA 641 in St. James Parish.

LSP officials said a preliminary investigation shows that 25-year-old Haley Williamson of Mobile, was driving east in the left lane on Interstate 10 when one of her front tires went flat.

After pulling over, Williamson and another person attempted to change the tire but were partially in the highway. An Acura driving east in the left lane struck both of them.

Williamson suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The other person suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment.

Troopers said the driver of the Acura was wearing a seatbelt and uninjured.

A routine toxicology sample was collected, and the St. James Parish Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy. The investigation is ongoing.

