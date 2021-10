NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday, October 22, 2021, the New Orleans Police Department announced 32-year-old Jamal Smith is charged with three counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted second-degree murder in connection with the incident that occurred in the 3400 block of South Claiborne Avenue on July 28, 2018.

According to NOPD, around 8:35 p.m. surveillance video revealed two perpetrators, one armed with an assault rifle, and the second armed with two handguns, firing upon one of the deceased victims as he attempted to flee the location.