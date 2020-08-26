Alabama assisted living worker caught on video mocking dead woman, poking her eye

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Alabama assisted living facility employee has been fired after a disturbing video was shared on social media.

While the video was too graphic to show, sister station WKRG viewed it for this reporting. It shows an elderly woman lying under a blanket who appears to have recently died, her blue blouse decorated with little hearts and other designs.

The video is silent, but appears to show a female employee in scrubs, a mask hanging from her ear, laughing in the dead woman’s face and poking the deceased resident’s eye.

Erin Thompson, executive director of The Brennity, said in a statement, “we can confirm that this video was recorded by one of our associates at The Brennity at Daphne. First and foremost, we find the actions in this video to be completely unacceptable, inappropriate and not in line with our Resident First philosophy that we strictly uphold at our communities.”

“We can confirm that this associate is no longer with Sagora Senior Living (Brennity’s parent company),” Thompson added in the emailed statement, “as we will not tolerate behavior like this.”

Thompson went on in the statement to say, “we offer our thoughts and prayers to the family members and loved ones of this resident.”

Thompson said the facility is “working closely with investigators and local authorities as they handle the situation.”

FULL STATEMENT FROM THE BRENNITY:

We can confirm that this video was recorded by one of our associates at The Brennity at Daphne. First and foremost, we find the actions in this video to be completely unacceptable, inappropriate and not in line with our Resident First philosophy that we strictly uphold at our communities. We can confirm that this associate is no longer with Sagora Senior Living as we will not tolerate behavior like this. We are working closely with investigators and local authorities as they handle the situation. We offer our thoughts and prayers to the family members and loved ones of this resident. We believe that this story is not a matter of public interest and out of respect to this resident’s family, we ask for privacy during this sensitive time. Sincerely, Erin Thompson Executive Director The Brennity at Daphne