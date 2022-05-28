YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux said his department is fielding many calls from concerned parents and citizens about airsoft gun use in the city.

“The guns look realistic,” Boudreaux said. “The only thing that distinguishes them is an orange tip, so kids are coloring them in.”

That can be dangerous for the child as well as the responding officer.

“They go around shooting other kids. The problem is someone is passing by and don’t know it’s a game. If we have to make a decision, someone could get hurt,” Boudreaux explained.

Boudreaux told News 10 that serious consequences could come down the ladder if kids are caught playing with the “toy” guns irresponsibly

“It could be aggravated battery. It is considered a weapon,” Boudreaux stated.

With school out for the summer, school resources officers will take patrol in local neighborhoods. Boudreaux said the kids even get excited to see the officers sometimes.

Another summer safety measure in place is a juvenile curfew ordinance, which is the following, for any person under 17, not emancipated under Louisiana law:

Sunday through Thursday: 11 p.m. through 6 a.m. the following day

Fridays and Saturdays: 11:59 p.m. through 6 a.m. the following day