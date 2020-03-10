After Parkland tragedy, Florida Senate OK’s panic buttons

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Two years after the Parkland school shootings, Florida lawmakers are close to sending Gov. Ron DeSantis legislation requiring panic buttons at schools.

The system would help schools more quickly summon help during life-threatening emergencies. On Friday, the Senate unanimously approved a bill dubbed “Alyssa’s Law” for one of the slain students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The House was also poised to approve the bill but did not take up the measure Friday.

If signed into law, the bill would establish an electronic link between schools, law enforcement and other first responders.

New Jersey put in place a similar system last year.