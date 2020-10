NEW ORLEANS – It’s time.

It’s time to get cooking.

And nobody knows more about time than Shermond Esteen Junior.

Shermond did time.

Hard time.

In fact, he served 20 years in prison for five ounces of marijuana.

WGNO’s Bill Wood chatted with him to find out how the time behind bars really changed his life.

Shermond went to culinary school.

Now he’s in business at his own business.

It’s called Nonno’s Cajun Cuisine & Bakery.

It’s at 2025 North Claiborne Avenue in New Orleans.