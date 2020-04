With catfish and curb service

NEW ORLEANS – It’s the name New Orleans knows so well.

It’s Barrow’s.

Barrow’s Catfish, that is.

The restaurant folks took a brief break during the coronavirus crisis.

A break to reconfigure how to serve customers with safety.

And with legendary style.

Since 1943, Barrow’s has been serving catfish.

WGNO News reporter Wild Bill Wood says Barrow’s Catfish is still making history with service like never before.

Barrow’s Catfish is located at 8300 Earhart Boulevard, Suite 103 in New Orleans.