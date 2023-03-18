NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Those attending Jazz Fest this year can expect some pretty big changes outside of the lineup this year.

After 30+ years, crawfish bread, a fan favorite, will not be available this year. Nola Crawfish Bread took to Instagram Friday (March 17th) to announce the news.

The staple item grew in popularity because of Jazz Fest.

Although they will not be attending this year those who were looking forward to the springtime treat can order crawfish bread on their website, which is now available to the public year round.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.