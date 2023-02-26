NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Sunday (Feb. 26th) The Louisiana Advocacy Group is claiming that recall signatures in the Registrar of Voters office may have been unsecured for 48 hours.

In a letter from the group, they say that video taken by Belden Batiste, Chairman of the Recall Committee for Mayor Latoya Cantrell, shows the boxes in a counter unattended with the lids removed.

The group says there was nothing preventing anyone from manipulating the evidence, including but not limited to theft of the petition sheets.

We have reached out to the Registrar of Voters office and are waiting to hear back.

On Monday (Feb. 27th) a court hearing will be held about inactive voters in the parish who are a part of the petition signatures.

According to petition organizers, they claim there are up to 25,000 inactive voters who need to be taken off the list of voters.

If this happens then the number of signatures they actually need to have a successful recall will go down.

This suit currently blocks the Sectary of State from counting the petition signatures until a new minimum is established.

We are told that the hearing is set for 10 a.m. at criminal court.

