ADF lawsuit prompts Mississippi city to officially lift ban on drive-in church services

Church withdraws request for temporary restraining order in light of city’s decision to end unconstitutional ban

GREENVILLE, Miss. – The Greenville City Council has issued a new order that lifts the city’s unconstitutional ban on drive-in church services during the coronavirus crisis in the wake of a lawsuit that Alliance Defending Freedom attorneys filed on behalf of a local church.

The church voluntarily withdrew its request for a temporary restraining order against the city Wednesday in light of the city’s changed position.

The U.S. Department of Justice filed a statement of interest in the case, Temple Baptist Church v. City of Greenville, agreeing with the church that the ban cannot single out churches while allowing similar types of activities elsewhere, such as drive-in restaurants.

