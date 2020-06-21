ACLU of Louisiana holds Children’s March for Racial Justice in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – Approximately 300 children and families gathered at Longue Vue Gardens today for a Children’s March for Racial Justice, hosted by the ACLU of Louisiana. The event included youth performances, a book reading, a march, and a creative exercise facilitated by New Orleans artist Brandan “BMike” Odums where children and families envisioned a safer world without police violence.

According to the ACLU, the goal of the Children’s March was to provide a safe space for young people to learn about the Black Lives Matter Movement; develop the skills to identify and interrupt racism in their schools, neighborhoods, and communities; and make their voices heard about the future they want to build. This, nearly 60 years after hundreds of children were injured or arrested as part of the Birmingham Children’s Crusade.

“What we saw today overwhelmed and inspired us: children and families coming together to envision a safer, more just world – without police violence, without racial terror, and without systemic injustice. These are the conversations our families and communities need to have if we’re going to confront institutionalized racism and raise an anti-racist generation that will dismantle white supremacy once and for all.” said Alanah Odoms Hebert, ACLU of Louisiana executive director.

Attendance was strictly limited to allow for social distancing and masks were required.