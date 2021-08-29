Acadiana area curfews ahead of Hurricane Ida

(KLFY) — Below is the list of parishes in Acadiana that have curfews implemented by local government in response to the impending threat of Hurricane Ida.

Lafayette Parish

Mayor-President Josh Guillory has ordered a mandatory curfew for all of Lafayette Parish beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday, August 29 until 7 a.m. Monday, August 30. Only emergency and essential personnel are allowed to be on roadways during these hours.

Travel on Interstate 10, Interstate 49, or Highway 90/Evangeline Thruway for the purposes of evacuation is permitted. The curfew may be extended if the situation warrants.

Acadia Parish

Acadia Parish curfew starts at dusk Sunday and continues “until it is safe for travel within the parish.”

Iberia Parish

The curfew for Iberia Parish has been rescinded as of noon Monday, August 30.

St. Martin Parish

A curfew is in place for all St. Martin Parish residents beginning at 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 29 until 7 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 30.

St. Mary Parish

Unincorporated areas of the parish will have a dusk to dawn curfew.

PATTERSON: 6 p.m. Sunday evening to 6 a.m. Monday morning.

MORGAN CITY: 6 p.m. Sunday evening to 6 a.m. Monday morning

FRANKLIN: 6 p.m. Sunday evening to 6 a.m. Monday morning

Vermilion Parish

Abbeville officials have canceled the curfew.