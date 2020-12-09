Acadia Parish animal shelters asking for ‘stocking stuffers’ for pets

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) - Wednesday afternoon President-elect Joe Biden introduced retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin as his defense secretary nominee. This historical moment is bringing pride to the plains of Auburn University.

In 1986, Austin and his wife graduated from Auburn University, he with a Masters in Education. In 2012, Austin received AU's Lifetime Achievement Award, and in 2017 he was appointed to Auburn University's Board of Trustees, a role he still serves in for now.