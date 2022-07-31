NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Abortion-rights advocates in New Orleans are calling for action after an appeals court ruling put the state’s abortion ban back in effect.

Dozens gathered at Washington Square Sunday evening, and from there, members of Louisiana Abortion Rights Action Committee, along with local abortion-rights advocates, took their message to the French Quarter.

“We are out here fighting for the people that are not going to be able to access abortions anymore, and that’s why it’s so important to be out here because this is going to affect everybody,” said Caroline Giepert with the Louisiana Abortion Rights Action Committee.

Some mothers in attendance were joined by their daughters.

“I felt this was a great opportunity to teach [my daughter] that she has to stand up for her rights and learn about the world around her and protect her future,” said Catherine DeYoung, who attended the march with her daughter.

DeYoung’s daughter, Allison Ney, believes everyone deserves a voice when it concerns protecting safe access to abortion.

“It’s really necessary for a young person like me to be here to show that it doesn’t matter what age you are, that you can do these types of walks,” said Allison.

Organizers say they will continue to fight for change and are hoping for community involvement.

“We will be out here in the streets, we will be meeting, we are going to have town hall meetings where people can speak up and give us ideas of how we can get this decision overturned, how we can get safe and protected abortions, not just in New Orleans, not just in Louisiana, but across the country,” said Giepert.

For more information about Louisiana Abortion Rights Action Committee, find the group on Facebook and Instagram under “Louisiana4AbortionRights.”