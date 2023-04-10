NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The fight over the future of the abortion pill mifepristone is coming to New Orleans.

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals is expected to decide whether or not the pill will remain available. A federal judge in Texas says the FDA ignored risks when approving the drug 23 years ago. His ruling, effectively, bans it.

“One single judge in Amarillo believes that he has the authority to overrule 23 years of access to Mifepristone,” said Alexis McGill, the President and CEO of Planned Parenthood.

In response, the justice department filed an emergency stay with the circuit court of Appeals in New Orleans to block the judge’s order.

Pro-Life Louisiana issued a statement saying mifepristone is dangerous for women and says the judge’s decision will protect moms and save lives.

Local political expert Dr. Grace Reinke says either way the court rules will be revolutionary.

“It looks like they will either not grant the stay, which just like this preliminary injunction would be pretty groundbreaking, but it also looks like they might just open it up to the Supreme Court for their deliberation,” explained Dr. Reinke.

She believes if the judge’s decision does go into effect it could skew the public’s opinion of the FDA toward all drugs.

“It would really undermine the public view of the FDA as our central drug regulation firm,” she said.

One thing to keep in mind is the 26 judges on this court, 19 lean conservatively, 7 lean liberally.

No word yet on when the matter will be taken up by the Fifth Circuit, just that it’s expected by Friday.

