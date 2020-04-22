Abita Springs man facing attempted murder after attacking couple with a hatchet and sickle

Abita Springs, LA – The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attack after an Abita Springs-area man went into a couple’s home and attacked them with a hatchet and a sickle.

On Tuesday, April 21, around 5 p.m, deputies responded to a call to a Hill-crest area home. A woman reported she had been stabbed.

When deputies arrived at the home they located the woman, who was bleeding profusely from several cuts. Us-ing a tourniquet and their training, deputies were able to subdue the bleeding until emergency medical personnel could arrive.

The woman’s husband had also sustained a small cut to his head. He told deputies Michael Quave came to the home while he was sleeping and had entered the couple’s bedroom armed with a hatchet and a sickle.

He said Quave struck him with the sickle before striking his wife numerous times with the hatchet.

Quave of Abita Springs was located at his nearby residence. He was taken into custody and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on two counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of aggravated burglary with a Weapon.

The woman was transported to an area hospital to be treated for her injuries.