Abita Launches Spiked Sparkling Water

Abita Springs, La. – Louisiana’s original craft brewery, Abita Brewing Company (Abita), is springing into the spiked sparkling water category with their new product line, Spring Loaded.



“It seems only natural for us to develop a spiked sparkling water since Abita Springs is well-known

for our water source,” said David Blossman, President and CEO of Abita. “Our water is a cherished

natural resource, drawn straight from the Southern Hills Aquifer. These springs are over two

thousand years old and provide water that is pristine and naturally perfect for brewing, which is

why we decided to call the brand Spring Loaded.”



“Spring Loaded is crafted with all-natural ingredients and artesian spring water. The base beer is

brewed with Louisiana sugar that ferments into alcohol, leaving only 2 grams of sugar. The result

is a crisp, refreshing spiked water with natural fruit flavors,” said Abita Brewmaster Mark Wilson.

“This formulation has been in the works for a while and we are excited to finally be able to share

it with our fans.”



Abita Spring Loaded will launch the week of April 6 with two initial flavors: Splash Berry and Watermelon, each coming in at only 100 calories, 2 grams of carbs and 5% ABV.

This spiked sparkling water will be packaged in four-pack cans that will allow customers to purchase their favorite flavor or mix and match to create their own variety pack.

Abita plans to release new flavors in their Tap Room, where customers will have the opportunity to provide input on future flavors.



Abita Spring Loaded will hit store shelves in Louisiana this week and will soon be available in

Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Texas.