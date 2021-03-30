Abbeville Police asking residents near Park Avenue to stay indoors following reports of man seen shooting at random vehicles

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Abbeville Police are urging residents on the west side of town near Park Avenue to stay indoors and let the police do their job after multiple reports that a male suspect is firing a handgun at random vehicles passing in the area.

According to Lt. Johnathan Touchet, the suspect is described as a black male with short hair wearing jeans and a t-shirt.

Touchet says residents should not open their doors for anyone or try and approach the suspect if they should make contact.

Developing story. Stay with us for updates.