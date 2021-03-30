Abbeville Police asking residents near Park Avenue to stay indoors following reports of man seen shooting at random vehicles

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Abbeville Police are urging residents on the west side of town near Park Avenue to stay indoors and let the police do their job after multiple reports that a male suspect is firing a handgun at random vehicles passing in the area.

According to Lt. Johnathan Touchet, the suspect is described as a black male with short hair wearing jeans and a t-shirt.

Touchet says residents should not open their doors for anyone or try and approach the suspect if they should make contact.

Developing story. Stay with us for updates.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News