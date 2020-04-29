AARP Louisiana Calls on Congress to Address Growing Needs of Older Americans Amid Coronavirus

NEW ORLEANS — This week, AARP Louisiana will meet virtually with federal lawmakers to urge more help for older Americans and their families as they face growing health and economic challenges due to the coronavirus crisis. Residents in nursing homes, those who are food-insecure, and people who have lost their jobs are particularly in need.

“AARP Louisiana appreciates the significant bipartisan work Louisiana’s members of Congress have already accomplished on behalf of older Americans during this unprecedented crisis, and more actions are now urgently needed,” said Denise Bottcher, AARP Louisiana State Director. “Older adults are at much greater risk from the coronavirus. It is critical that Congress continues to help older Americans confront health care and financial needs that are only growing.”

Leaders from AARP Louisiana will hold virtual meetings with lawmakers in the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate, including Sen. Cassidy, Rep. Scalise, Rep. Johnson, Rep. Abraham, and Rep. Graves. The visits are part of AARP’s nationwide Virtual Lobby Week, in which AARP called for federal legislation to:

· Protect Residents in Nursing Homes and Other Care Facilities: Residents of care facilities have been hard hit by this pandemic. In Louisiana, 10% of COVID-19 cases and 32% of COVID-19 related deaths are in long-term care facilities. AARP urges that facilities be required to provide and support virtual visitation for their residents, so they can remain connected to loved ones and their families can stay apprised of their health and wellbeing. AARP is also asking Congress to support increased testing, adequate personal protective equipment for staff, and sufficient staffing in all long-term care facilities. Finally, AARP is also urging the daily public release of the names of nursing homes and other care facilities with confirmed COVID-19 cases among residents and staff and ensuring transfer and discharge rights for residents and their families.

· Invest More in Federal Nutrition Programs and Offer Greater Flexibility: To ensure older adults can continue to access food through the pandemic and economic crisis, AARP urges Congress to temporarily increase both the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) maximum benefit and the minimum monthly benefit. AARP also asks to suspend all rulemaking that would restrict SNAP eligibility or reduce benefits, as well as explore ways to expand access to online grocery shopping and delivery using SNAP benefits, which also helps protect public health.

· Provide Additional Support for State and Local Governments: More financial support will help state and local governments meet emerging needs. States are likely to exhaust their unemployment insurance (UI) trust funds, and Congress should provide grants to ensure benefits continue to be paid. Further, states that adopt mail-in balloting to protect public health during upcoming elections are likely to require more funding.

As part of AARP’s Virtual Lobby Week, leaders from all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico met virtually with Capitol Hill offices to ensure their representatives prioritize the needs of older Americans and their families in this difficult time.