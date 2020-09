Happy Black and Gold Monday as we welcome the 50th anniversary of Monday Night Football tonight to ABC!

Unfortunately, it may be best if you have indoor watch party alternatives because our forecast for New Orleans will stay gloomy!

Pockets of rain in WGNO’s viewing area remain the themes early week through Wednesday. At that point, temperature relief continues toning down afternoon highs.

Precipitation totals should be between 4-6″ through at least Thursday with localized higher amounts possible.