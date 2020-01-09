A Trip Down Memory Lane: How Coach O got back into the Game.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)-We went deep, deep Louisiana for this story, all the way down on the bayou. We went to Coach O's hometown to learn more about him. One thing we quickly learned is, that around these parts, Coach O is known as "Bebe."

"Bebe was in my first grade class and it carried on. Our bond, man uh I`ve known Bebe almost as long and I`ve known my parents. We are real close," shared Joey Guidroz, a friend of Orgeron.

Winning several awards and making "All-State player" when he was in school, Coach O is a living legend in the halls at South LaFourche High School.

"He went ahead and earned a lot of respect after moving off and getting to where is his at now. It`s unbelievable. I say unbelievable but, it is believable, if you know what type of person Bebe is.

Later dwon the road there were a few blocks on the football field.

"I got to know Coach O after he left Miami and he was out of football for awhile," shared Henry Lafont, friend.

After a long hiatus, Coach O wanted back into the game. Helping get Orgeron back in, Lafont went to the coach at Nicholls State and got him a volunteer coaching position at he school.

"...And when we got back (from Nicholls), I got to the yard and the door opened up and Bebe comes out says, 'Hey coach, I got a job.' As a friend you can`t get a better one. I don`t think he has ever forgotten how I played a small part in getting him back into coaching," Lafont remembers fondly. "He`s loves his players. He loves his community and he loves his family. What you see, is what you get."