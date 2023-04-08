NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Over the weekend 25 Veterans were surprised with new fishing supplies.

On Saturday (April 8th), Academy Sports + Outdoors, Heroes on the Water, and the Bayou Coast Kayak Fishing Club teamed up to surprise Veteran families with a $200 Academy gift card to shop the store for baits, apparel, rods, and reels.

At the giveaway, Bayou Coast Kayak Fishing Club volunteers assisted with providing insight on the best items to hit the water with.

With the shopping spree non-profit, Heroes on the Water aims to provide recreational wellness experiences to improve cognitive and emotional benefits in Veterans and first responders.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.