A strange, eerie, empty Bourbon Street on the night before St Patrick’s Day.

Photo captured by Shawn Klatt at 8:30 PM.

A strange, eerie picture of Bourbon Street on the evening before St Patrick’s Day. A sight very rare for the city’s most famous tourist destination.

Some continue to browse the French Quarter; however, many appear to be taking the latest restrictions due to coronavirus seriously.

On Monday afternoon, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that COVID-19 has claimed a third life in Louisiana. This patient was a resident of Orleans Parish.

Within the announcement, Gov. Edwards said that he has taken additional significant measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana, by further limiting the size of gatherings to fewer than 50 people, closing casinos, bars and movie theaters and limiting restaurants to delivery, take out and drive-through orders only.

These changes are effective statewide at midnight. Operations may be able to resume on April 13, however, the situation will be reevaluated seven days prior. In Louisiana, there are 132 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two people have died.

The Governor will update his public health emergency proclamation to include the following:

Gatherings are limited to no more than 50 people.

Casinos and bars will be closed.

Restaurants will be closed to patrons eating on site. Take-out, drive-through and delivery orders are allowed.

Movie theaters will be closed.