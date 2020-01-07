A Spectacle of Science Hits Bloomsburg Children’s Museum

The nonprofit museum in Columbia County is gearing up for its sixth annual science fair which Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted on Tuesday.

It’s for area students in grades seven through 12.

Pre-registration is required. Click here to sign up today. A confirmation email will be sent when the registration form is successfully submitted.

The actual event takes place Thursday, January 16 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the museum. The snow date is Thursday, January 23, 2020.

The science fair usually involves around 40 projects from seven different schools each year.

The event is one of the few in our area that sends students on to larger science fairs.

Cash prizes are awarded to top overall scores in each grade. First place gets $50, Second place gets $25, Third place gets $15.

Also, the top three teachers or homeschooling groups that have registered participants also win prizes.

New this year, organizers say “all students receiving first-place awards will move on to a regional science fair” next month. It ties into the Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science (PJAS) regional science fair held at Susquehanna University on February 29, 2020.

FREE SPECIAL NEEDS NIGHT:

Also mentioned on Newswatch 16 This Morning, the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum is also gearing up for its quarterly Special Needs Night.

The free night is for families with a member with special needs.

It takes place Friday, January 31, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

In addition to free admission, the event also brings in social service agencies to help get the families connected with organizations that could help them in a myriad of ways.

