NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported two seemingly unrelated homicides across town on Sunday night.

According to the first report received shortly before 8 p.m., a man was found dead on the scene in the 6051 block of Wales Street in New Orleans East. The victim had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

The initial call time is not yet known.

A little more than an hour and a half later, and NOPD began investigating a separate shooting in the 2600 block of MacArthur Boulevard in Algiers.

Upon arrival, officers found a man fatally wounded. The victim was declared dead on the scene by Emergency Medical Service technicians.

There is no further information on either incident at this time.

Anyone with any information on either incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.