A look back at the pandemic in NOLA 2020

NEW ORLEANS— On March 11th at a press conference with state leaders, we heard these ominous words from Governor John Bel Edwards, “This afternoon I signed an executive order declaring a public health emergency for the State of Louisiana.”

To give you an idea of how much we didn’t know about the virus then, no one at the press conference was wearing a mask or social distanced.

But from the executive order the governor also limited crowd sizes and closed schools.

By March 22nd, we were ramping up testing and under a general stay-at-home order.

Over the next several months, we came to rely on Dr. Alex Billioux from the state, Drs. Birx and Fauci on the national stage, and Dr. Jennifer Avegno here in New Orleans.

Early on, our region bore the brunt of the most cases and deaths, and we learned that African Americans and those in senior centers were most affected.

The cruelty of the virus prevented loved ones from tending to sick family and even changed how we said goodbye to the many we lost.

Our Morial Convention Center was turned into a COVID unit and the entire economic base of our city, tourism, has collapsed.

So far three hundred thousand have been infected and over 7,400 deaths in Louisiana alone.

A glimmer of hope towards the end of the year as vaccines have arrived in our state, but distribution outside of medical facilities has been slow.