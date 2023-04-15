NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — French Quarter Fest is in full swing this weekend despite weather hiccups.

With 20 stages for 20 dozen local musicians accompanied by signature dishes crowds filled the French Quarter for the annual cultural festival.

Festivities will be wrapping up on Sunday (April 16th). Gates will be open at 11 a.m.

More information can be found on their website.

