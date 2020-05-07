A kid named Caroline wants to help other kids through the coronavirus crisis

Caroline is the star of a coloring book that's pure therapy

NEW ORLEANS – Caroline is a character, all right.

She’s a star.

The star of her very own coloring book.

It’s online.

It’s the creation of three New Orleans therapists.

They created Caroline to help other kids cope during the coronavirus crisis.

You can help Caroline color her way through her school closing.

Through her home school lessons.

It’s a trip for kids even though the pandemic won’t even let them go next door to say hello to Grandma.

WGNO News reporter Wild Bill Wood says kids from around the world are now downloading the online coloring book.

It’s already translated into Spanish.

And into Turkish.

For the coloring book, just click right here please.

Then, kids of all ages can pick up the crayons and start.

If you like the coloring book, the good news is, there are now two!