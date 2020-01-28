A first: Haynes soccer star signs college scholarship

Haynes Academy girls soccer coach Chris Totaro said the signing of Brekel Tibbs to a soccer scholarship is a first for the school and perhaps a first for all Jefferson Parish Public schools.

Tibbs, a senior, who has scored 76 goals since her 10th grade year, signed with the West Alabama Tigers Monday at the school.

Totaro said Tibbs is the first girls soccer player at Haynes to sign a college scholarship, and likely the first ever for Jefferson Parish Public schools.

Totaro said Tibbs has plenty of potential still unrealized.

Tibbs has three hat tricks this season, and one four goal game.

She has scored 27 goals in 15 games.