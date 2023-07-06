Cloud cover from last night’s rain has lingered around the area for a good portion of the day. This has held temperatures down and thus prevented a lot of that daytime heating rain from developing. It looks like we could still see a few showers and storms through the afternoon as we get a little clearing and temperatures warm up. It does not look as widespread as it did yesterday though.

Rain chances will continue through the next few days at least. Expect temperatures to climb into the low 90s by early afternoon with daytime heating type summer storms popping up each day. Overall rain chances will be around 50-60% through the weekend. Keep in mind we tend to see these in New Orleans so areas of street flooding will be possible through the weekend if any heavy cells develop.

