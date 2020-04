RIVER RIDGE, La – John Curtis Christian School is famous for winning state championships.

Football.

Baseball.

Basketball.

You name it and Curtis has a trophy for it.

Now, WGNO News reporter Wild Bill Wood says add a couple of teenaged engineers have an idea that could save lives.

The idea is to make face mask fasteners.

They’re making them on their 3-D printer.

They’re giving them to doctors, nurses, anybody who needs a little extra space in the face, mask.