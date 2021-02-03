A dozen Edna Karr Cougars sign NLI to play college football

ALGIERS, La. — Wednesday, 12 members of the Edna Karr Cougars football program signed their National Letters of Intent to play college football.
Kenneth Bannister signed with Louisiana Tech University.
Danye Brooks signed with Nicholls State University.
Jared Chapman signed with McNeese State University.
Coby Collins signed with Texas Wesleyan University.
Miguel Gibson signed with City College of San Francisco.
Isaiah Gonzalez signed with Phenix City Prep School.
Destyn Hill signed with Florida State University.
Kevin Marigny signed with McNeese State University.
Con Meads signed with Stephen F. Austin University.
Kenneth Nichols signed with Louisiana College.
Denim Remble signed with Texas Wesleyan University.
Destin Refuge signed with Mississippi Valley State University.