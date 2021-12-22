A cooler morning across Greater New Orleans ahead of a sunny Thursday

Our brief shot of winter weather will be coming to an end in the next 24 hours. 

Look for one more cold night before we really start to warm up. Temperatures will again fall into the mid to upper 30s in the northern areas with low to mid-40s on the south shore.

Thursday looks like a beautiful day as well with just some passing clouds and highs around 70. 

After that we will warm into the upper 70s Friday and stay there through the weekend with afternoon temperatures approaching 80 each day. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-60s.

The record high for Christmas is 82 back in 2015 so we will likely stay just shy of that but it will still be warm. 

