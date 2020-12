NEW ORLEANS – Rose Box created roses that last for a full year!

With more people staying at home, flower arrangements are a great option to brighten someone’s day. The issue with flowers, though, is that they don’t often last very long. The roses from Rose Box are preserved in a special way so that they last for 365 days. They’re available in a ton of shapes, colors, and sizes, and they’re a perfect holiday gift!

If you want to buy a Rose Box, click here.