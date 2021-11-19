A chilly Friday evening ahead of a pleasant weekend

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It will be a chilly night across the area as temperatures fall quickly after sunset. Luckily the wind will also drop off this evening and tonight. 

Look for upper 30s to low 40s north by Saturday morning with upper 40s to low 50s south. Saturday will be a beautiful day with low to mid-70s. Sunday will be a bit warmer with mid to upper 70s ahead of another cold front.

We could see a few showers Sunday night as that front moves through. Otherwise, we will look for much cooler weather again to start next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

62° / 55°
Clear
Clear 0% 62° 55°

Saturday

73° / 62°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 73° 62°

Sunday

74° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 74° 62°

Monday

66° / 48°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 17% 66° 48°

Tuesday

62° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 62° 53°

Wednesday

74° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 74° 63°

Thursday

74° / 62°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 74° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

61°

7 PM
Clear
0%
61°

60°

8 PM
Clear
0%
60°

59°

9 PM
Clear
0%
59°

57°

10 PM
Clear
0%
57°

56°

11 PM
Clear
0%
56°

56°

12 AM
Clear
1%
56°

55°

1 AM
Clear
1%
55°

56°

2 AM
Clear
2%
56°

56°

3 AM
Clear
3%
56°

56°

4 AM
Clear
4%
56°

56°

5 AM
Clear
4%
56°

56°

6 AM
Clear
5%
56°

56°

7 AM
Sunny
5%
56°

59°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
59°

63°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
63°

67°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
67°

69°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
69°

71°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
71°

72°

1 PM
Sunny
1%
72°

72°

2 PM
Sunny
2%
72°

71°

3 PM
Sunny
2%
71°

70°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
3%
70°

69°

5 PM
Sunny
5%
69°

68°

6 PM
Clear
6%
68°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News