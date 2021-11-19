A chilly Friday evening ahead of a pleasant weekend

It will be a chilly night across the area as temperatures fall quickly after sunset. Luckily the wind will also drop off this evening and tonight.

Look for upper 30s to low 40s north by Saturday morning with upper 40s to low 50s south. Saturday will be a beautiful day with low to mid-70s. Sunday will be a bit warmer with mid to upper 70s ahead of another cold front.

We could see a few showers Sunday night as that front moves through. Otherwise, we will look for much cooler weather again to start next week.