Skip to content
WGNO
New Orleans
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Veterans Voices
Your Local Election Headquarters
Moving New Orleans Forward
Coronavirus
Local News
National/World News
Get FUELED
Newsfeed Now
NOLA Flavor
Eat Local
Wheel of Justice
Washington DC Bureau
Border Report
Entertainment
Pothole of the Day
Find of the Week
Dr. Rachel
Our People
Top Stories
A Bayou Classic Story: The Superwomen of the Human Jukebox
Video
Police believe body found in Florida is missing Mashpee teen
Video
‘Mardi Gras in May’ — Jefferson Parish Council will consider letting parades roll on Memorial Day
Video
Giving thanks since 1876
Video
Sports
Friday Night Football
Sports Zone
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
The Big Game
High School Sports
College Football
Ed-itorial with Ed Daniels
Top Stories
Saints Wednesday injury report: Kamara, Thomas limited
Top Stories
Saints QB Hill treating next games as ‘big’ for his career
LSU Basketball Season Finally Begins Thursday
Ravens-Steelers game moved from Thursday night to Sunday
SUNO to receive contribution from Peyton Manning’s participation in celebrity golf match
Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Current Temperatures
Maps and Radar
Interactive Radar
Weather and Science for Kids
Forecast
Warnings
Traffic
Your Weather Photos
Live
Watch Live
Video Center
Programming
New Orleans Music Playlist
The Drew Barrymore Show
WGNO TV Listings
NOLA 38/CW TV Listings
Community
Coats for Kids
Home for the Holidays
Donate Now: Hurricane Laura Relief
Help The Community
Guidelines for Reopening Schools
WGNO Forward
NOLA Neighborhood
God Bless Louisiana
Find A Job
Events
Add your Event
Contests
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Marketplace
About
Work for Us
Contact Us
Our People
WGNO TV Schedule
NOLA38
Antenna TV Schedule
NOLA 38 TV Schedule
Advertise with WGNO & NOLA38
FCC File Help
Closed Captioning Info
Sign up for NOLA Notes and WGNO news emails
WGNO IPhone, Android Mobile Apps
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
A Bayou Classic Story: The Superwomen of the Human Jukebox
News
by:
Christopher Leach
Posted:
Nov 26, 2020 / 11:06 AM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 26, 2020 / 11:06 AM CST
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Popular
Dining outdoors more? Here’s why you need to watch your valuables
Video
Why is this guy sleeping with dogs?
Video
CDC considering shortening quarantine time for COVID-19 exposure
Video
A Bayou Classic Story: The Superwomen of the Human Jukebox
Video
Crawfish-style turkey: a twist on the traditional turkey
‘Mardi Gras in May’ — Jefferson Parish Council will consider letting parades roll on Memorial Day
Video
Old man winter looks to return next week! First freeze possible north and west of Lake Pontchartrain.
Video
Latest News
A Bayou Classic Story: The Superwomen of the Human Jukebox
Video
Police believe body found in Florida is missing Mashpee teen
Video
‘Mardi Gras in May’ — Jefferson Parish Council will consider letting parades roll on Memorial Day
Video
Giving thanks since 1876
Video
Flash flooding catches drivers off guard
Video
Group to document alleged abuse of migrants by law enforcement
More News