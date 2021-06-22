A Baby Grand Piano-sized Wish Granted!

MARRERO, La—A 13-year-old from Marrero, Louisiana received a special gift. Juan Lopez has been fighting cancer. He is also a gifted young musician.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation Texas, Gulf Coast and Louisiana teamed up with Chick-fil-A and Lafargue Pianos to gift Juan his very own Yamaha baby grand piano.

Yara El-Sayed Guest is the CEO of Make-A-Wish Foundation Texas, Gulf Coast and Louisiana and says, seeing a young person who has battled so much at a young age, this life critical illness. Then, for him to sit down and play music from his heart, it’s beautiful. It’s what make a wish is truly all about.”

Juan says he fell in love with classical music, while he was at the hospital.

“I got sick in 6th grade and so, music helped take my mind off of things,” says Juan.

As part of the big musical surprise, Juan was treated to a performance from Preservation Jazz Hall Band’s world renown pianist, Rickie Monie.

Make-A-Wish Foundation has granted the wishes of over 315,000 people since 1980.