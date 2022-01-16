Louisiana energy company sends workers to help with outages in Georgia due to winter storm

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Twenty-seven Southwest Louisiana Electric Membership Corporation (SLEMCO) workers departed for NE Georgia on Sunday to help restore power to those affected by Winter Storm Izzy.

According to SLEMCO Communications Coordinator Mary Laurent, the workers sent are highly skilled line workers and support staff. The relief crews will include a variety of specialized crews and equipment. They will have:

Material handlers

Digger-derricks

Pole trailers

Four-wheel drive trucks

Flatbed trailers

Side-by-side off-road vehicles

Mechanic truck with part trailer

“Lending a hand when other electric cooperatives need additional help to restore power is what we do,” says Laurent. “There is a strong and unique brotherhood among power companies and particularly among the line workers. There’s never a hesitation when help is needed. You simply load-up and head out.”

The crews are heading for Habersham Electric Membership Corporation to assist.

SLEMCO provides electric power to over 100,000 customers across Acadiana.