WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe has been approved for federal funding for two projects that will significantly improve the city’s infrastructure and lead to greater community connectivity.

The City of West Monroe will receive a total of $7.4 million in federal appropriations. Julia Letlow, U.S. Representative for Louisiana’s District 5, funded the City of West Monroe’s request for the North Trenton Street Bike and Pedestrian Safety Improvement Project.

The project was approved for $5 million and will include a 10-foot wide shared-use bicycle/pedestrian paths, drainage improvements, burial of electrical and telecommunications lines, and relocation of other utilities along the North Trenton Street corridor beginning at Otis Street and moving south.

Dr. Bill Cassidy, U.S. Senator also funded the City of Monroe’s request for Mid-City Drainage

Improvements, Phase 1, which was granted $2.4 million. The funds will be used to install stormwater drainage pipes, catch basins, and ditches in the Mid-City area to increase the capacity of the City’s storm sewer system.

I would like to thank Congresswoman Julia Letlow and Senator Bill Cassidy for their

instrumental role in securing this funding during the fiscal year 2023 Congressional

appropriations process, Both of these projects will provide critical infrastructure improvements within the city that will improve the lives of residents and businesses. These projects are truly transformational for our community West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell