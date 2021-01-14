Jazz Fest in October? Source tells WGNO that’s the plan!

NEW ORLEANS – Flip the pages of your 2021 calendar to October and circle these dates with a pencil– not a pen– because it’s not set in stone. But a source says this year’s Jazz and Heritage Festival will skip past the usual end of April opening weekend, and move to the middle of October.

A source with direct knowledge of the planning for this year’s Fest tells WGNO that the dates to circle are the weekends of Oct. 8 and 15th.

Other details have not been released, including how the organizers will follow CDC guidelines to maintain the social distancing and other requirements of protection against Covid 19.

French Quarter Festival, which usually takes place in April, has also been moved to the fall. The new dates are Sept. 30 to Oct. 3. According to an announcement from the FQF organization, the Festival “will have a modified layout that adheres to CDC protocols and guidelines.”