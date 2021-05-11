8AM WEATHER UPDATE — Watch for street flooding! Areal Flood Advisory issued for Metro New Orleans.

HEADS UP! Street flooding likely to develop across the Southshore as heavy rain moves in.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH in effect until 1PM Wednesday.

Another round of heavy rainfall likely Tuesday -Wednesday with 2-4″ of rainfall expected. Localized higher amounts possible. With soils saturated, watch for street flooding potential!

The first part of the day on Tuesday will see a few scattered localized heavy downpours.

By 12-2PM there could be some localized heavy storms popping up around the area. Increasing rain chances late evening across the area into the overnight.

Like last week, another cold front will move through during the second half of this week. Expect a big drop in humidity Thursday through Saturday. That will mean very pleasant conditions once again.