METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) – He knows how to shop for his kind of car.

He’s 81-year-old JL Dimiceli.

He’s a retired engineer from NASA.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says JL Dimiceli still loves to blast off.

Now, it’s behind the wheel of a new car.

Bill Wood asks him, “what’s the feeling you get when you press on the gas pedal?”

JL Dimiceli says, “vroooooooooooooooooooom!”

Like an astronaut.

For 50 years, half a century, longer than he’s been married, JL’s been buying cars from guys like salesman Mario Glorioso.

When Mario and Cadillac of New Orleans posted a moment of JL’s hard-bargaining determination, online for the world to watch, 30 million cheered him on as a hero.

He thinks he’s figured out why.

He says, “I guess because I’m 81 years old and I’m making the best out of old age.”

He keeps on saying, “the golden years are the biggest lie they ever put on us, the golden years is doctors appointments, pain and suffering and all that, when I get in my car and I drive it, I do feel like it’s my golden years.”

Turns out golden is red.

Velocity red.

That’s the color of his new Cadillac.