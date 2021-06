NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Just after midnight, the New Orleans Police Department was called to report on a shooting on the 10100 block of south I-10 service road.

According to NOPD a total of eight victims were involved and taken to a hospital.

Two of those victims, both a male and female were taken by EMS.

The other victims are in stable condition according to officials.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as we get more information.