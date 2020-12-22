8 million pounds of Mardi Gras beads

Like a savings account for the future

NEW ORLEANS – Stacked on shelves.

Somewhere at a secret location in New Orleans.

Waiting in the wings according to WGNO’s Bill Wood.

They are Mardi Gras beads.

They add up to and weigh in at eight million pounds of Mardi Gras beads.

Beads, stuffed animals, toys and other throws ready to be thrown from floats during Mardi Gras parades.

But the pandemic, it seems, canceled parades for Mardi Gras.

But the stuff is still here.

It’s stashed away.

Just waiting.

Just hoping.

For Mardi Gras, some time soon.