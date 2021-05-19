7PM Wednesday: Rain chances continue Thursday

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — We will continue to watch for the locally heavy rainfall potential through Thursday. Right now it looks like that threat is shifting more west over the next couple of days. However there is still the chance for more scattered showers and storms through Thursday and with the saturated ground it won’t take much to cause street flooding.

Strong winds out of the east and southeast will continue through the rest of the week leading to the threat of flooding outside the levee system. A coastal flood advisory and warning are in effect for the coastal areas through early Saturday. While not a major issue, tide levels of 1-2 feet above normal will be possible.

A flash flood watch continues through Thursday evening. Heaviest activity will likely be farther west of our area. Look for low 80s tomorrow and Friday and then mid to upper 80s with dry conditions over the weekend.