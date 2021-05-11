7PM Friday: More storms on the way tonight

Storms are firing up along a stalled front near the coast and just inland Tuesday evening. A bigger batch of rain is out to the west and will be moving through overnight.

This area will move through overnight with what looks to be another heavy round of rain. Expect most of that to move through after midnight. Street flooding will certainly be possible.

After that things should taper off during the mid morning on Wednesday. It looks like we will see another round of rain by the afternoon time frame. This will likely be less intense than earlier in the day but could still include heavy downpours.

It still looks like a front moves through on Thursday morning bringing with it drier air and lower humidity into the weekend. It should be very nice to end the week.