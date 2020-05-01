79 year-old man reported missing in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD needs assistance in locating a man reported as missing.

Seventy-nine year-old, Joseph Condoll, was last seen on April 3 and repeated attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful.

Neighbors at his apartment complex in the 3400 block of Tulane Avenue told his family members that Condoll had not been seen in a while.

Condoll is known to frequent several shops in the city and usually travels by scoter or public transportation.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Joseph Condoll, you are urged to contact NOPD First District detectives at (504) 658-6010.